Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Drops By 16.9%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNRG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Brenmiller Energy has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.