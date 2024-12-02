Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Drops By 16.9%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BNRG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Brenmiller Energy has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
