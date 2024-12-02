Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $212.99 and last traded at $211.88. Approximately 11,018,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 41,282,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 75,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.