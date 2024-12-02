Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Director Brendan J. Paddick Buys 5,053 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 5,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,017.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,343,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,135.53. This trade represents a 0.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.4 %
LILAK stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
