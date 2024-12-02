WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Position Cut by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $277.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day moving average of $250.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $211.03 and a twelve month high of $292.36.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 800 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total value of $205,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,563.02. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

