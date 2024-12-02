MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.45. 267,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 702,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

