Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Declines By 8.8%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bossard Stock Performance

Shares of Bossard stock remained flat at $249.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.00. Bossard has a 12-month low of $249.00 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

Get Bossard alerts:

About Bossard

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bossard Holding AG operates in the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

Receive News & Ratings for Bossard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bossard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.