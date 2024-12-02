XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.11. 4,605,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 13,625,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in XPeng by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,549 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $22,047,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 5.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after acquiring an additional 872,160 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at about $5,923,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in XPeng by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

