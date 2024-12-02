Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.35. 10,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 36,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oculis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $614.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.16.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

