Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $114.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $114.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

