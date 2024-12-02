Captrust Financial Advisors Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $301.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $217.34 and a 52 week high of $303.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

