Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 172,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 39,256 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 141,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 89,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $702.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 21.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,582.55. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

