Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,582 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

STC opened at $75.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $76.88.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

