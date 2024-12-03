Maureen C. Watson Sells 785 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.13. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

