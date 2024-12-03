Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,181,500 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 6,598,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,992.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

