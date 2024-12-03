Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,181,500 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 6,598,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,992.3 days.
Grupo Bimbo Trading Down 3.8 %
OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
About Grupo Bimbo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Bimbo
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.