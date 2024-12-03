GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $329.00 and last traded at $329.16. 610,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,452,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.34.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 584,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,763,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $650,140,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.