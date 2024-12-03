Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.20 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.17), with a volume of 486682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.15).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £698.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 141.92.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

