Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Cibus Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBUS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,992. Cibus has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $23.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBUS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cibus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cibus during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cibus by 20.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cibus by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBUS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

