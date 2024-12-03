BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.64 and last traded at $116.98. 130,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 811,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BNTX

BioNTech Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $18,345,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.