Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

DMO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 59,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,280. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

