Harvey Partners LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Harvey Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $82,485,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $49,145,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160,269 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 59.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 223,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,132,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,745,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $319.11 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $198.01 and a one year high of $332.05. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,181.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.