Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.78). 63,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 325,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.77).

Alfa Financial Software Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £648.01 million, a PE ratio of 3,135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.30. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Insider Activity

About Alfa Financial Software

In other news, insider Matthew White sold 828,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £1,756,528.12 ($2,225,707.20). Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.