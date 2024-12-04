Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 647,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 209,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thor Explorations to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
