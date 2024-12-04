Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. 394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.41% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

