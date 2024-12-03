Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Down 9.7% in November

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. 14,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,551. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $444.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

