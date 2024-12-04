Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. 17,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
Jardine Strategic Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About Jardine Strategic
Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.
