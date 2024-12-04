Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

