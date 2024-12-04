Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.
Bosideng International Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.
About Bosideng International
Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bosideng International
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.