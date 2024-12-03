Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 801,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ferrovial Price Performance
Shares of FER stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. 91,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $48.29.
Ferrovial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.
Institutional Trading of Ferrovial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Ferrovial
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
