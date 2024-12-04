Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 8,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 92,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Turbo Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Turbo Energy Company Profile

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

