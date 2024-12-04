Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock remained flat at $20.47 during trading on Tuesday. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

