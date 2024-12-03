Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Invesco Stock Down 0.8 %

IVZ stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. Invesco has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -89.13%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

