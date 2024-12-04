America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $347.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRMT stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,041,609. This represents a 105.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 23,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,065. The trade was a 18.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

