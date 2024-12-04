Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 5th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.26.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.