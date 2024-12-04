Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.32 and last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 118323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.34.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.