Short Interest in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Grows By 9.3%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Scotiabank raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 249,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

