Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 596,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.70. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 352,607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,251,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,073,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 67,617 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,469,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

