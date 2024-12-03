REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.66, RTT News reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

REX American Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:REX traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 258,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.90. REX American Resources has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $60.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.