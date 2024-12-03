Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 1,281.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $94,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Trading Up 1.3 %

Adecoagro stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

