Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 374,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $881,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GGLL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 425,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

