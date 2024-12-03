Short Interest in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA) Decreases By 9.8%

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Auna from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Auna by 75.3% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Auna by 12.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 136,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,148,000.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
