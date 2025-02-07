Archer Investment Corp Sells 15,599 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

Archer Investment Corp cut its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,599 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August accounts for approximately 2.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98.

