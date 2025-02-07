Ilika (LON:IKA) Trading 26.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) were up 26.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.06 ($0.42). Approximately 1,050,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 504,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Ilika Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,123.33 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Ilika had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 230.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Ilika plc will post -5.0199998 earnings per share for the current year.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

