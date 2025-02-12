Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:CDP opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

