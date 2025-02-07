Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 339,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

