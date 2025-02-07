Ledyard National Bank Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,571,650,000 after buying an additional 820,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,284,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,963,000 after acquiring an additional 86,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,630,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after purchasing an additional 851,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

