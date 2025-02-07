Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires 870 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.15 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $202.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

