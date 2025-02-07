Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.30.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $325.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.47 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.27 and its 200 day moving average is $254.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $16,314,110. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

