Top Video Game Stocks To Watch Now – February 07th

Take-Two Interactive Software, Walmart, Target, TKO Group, Five Below, Dolby Laboratories, and Funko are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the development, production, distribution, or sale of video games and related accessories. These stocks are traded on various stock exchanges, and their value may be influenced by factors such as the success of individual game releases, market trends, and technological developments in the gaming industry. Investors may consider investing in video game stocks as a way to capitalize on the growth and popularity of the gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $27.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.89. 4,088,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $211.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.10.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,643,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,913,412. The stock has a market cap of $819.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $103.11.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.74. 2,677,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.98. Target has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO Group stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.80. 884,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $168.25.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.38. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $212.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $83.87. 154,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,560. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

FNKO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. 194,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,344. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

