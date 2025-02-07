Elutia (NASDAQ: ELUT) Preparing to Release 2024 Financial Results

Elutia Inc. recently filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, providing insights into its financial updates. The company, headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, stated its intention to finalize its results for the year ended December 31, 2024. Elutia estimates its net sales for the year 2024 and has released preliminary figures for public view.

According to the information disclosed in the filing, Elutia anticipates its net sales for the year ended December 31, 2024, to amount to $24,375 thousand. The breakdown indicates the distribution of sales within various product categories, such as device protection, women’s health, and cardiovascular products. The estimates were presented in comparison to the company’s 2023 sales figures to provide context for the performance.

It’s important to note that these preliminary net sales figures are based on available information and are subject to change. Final sales results for the year ended December 31, 2024, will be detailed in Elutia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is yet to be released.

The filing also highlighted that the independent registered public accounting firm of Elutia, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, has not audited, reviewed, or compiled the preliminary net sales estimates. Therefore, the firm has not provided an opinion or any form of assurance on these figures. Elutia also warned against solely relying on the preliminary estimates as final results may differ due to adjustments and unforeseen developments.

In the forward-looking statements section of the filing, Elutia encouraged cautious interpretation of the figures. The company pointed out the inherent risks and uncertainties in such forecasts, citing various factors that could potentially impact the actual outcomes.

Elutia’s filing with the SEC outlined the meticulous process of finalizing and disclosing financial information accurately. The company remains dedicated to transparency and proactive communication regarding its financial standing and operational performance.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to await the comprehensive financial update in Elutia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for further insights into the company’s financial health and operational progress.

