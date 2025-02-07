Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.99. 1,139,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,478,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

