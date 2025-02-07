Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 07th

Rockwell Automation, Quanta Services, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are investments in companies that produce energy from naturally replenishing sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. These stocks represent ownership in businesses that are focused on sustainable and environmentally friendly energy generation and can provide investors with potential financial returns as demand for clean energy continues to grow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $267.06. The company had a trading volume of 747,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,008. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.26 and its 200 day moving average is $275.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $304.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.90. 531,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,605. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.28. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $205.82 and a 52 week high of $365.88.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,627,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,776,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

